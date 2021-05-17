Justices Shun Importers' $150M Fee Suit Against Puerto Rico

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 3:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused to take up a petition from two dozen importers challenging security fees on goods entering the Port of San Juan that they say unconstitutionally cost shipping companies more than $150 million. The justices' decision put to rest claims assailing "enhanced security fees," or ESFs, that the Puerto Rico Ports Authority charged freight carriers from 2009 to 2016 for cargo screenings conducted by the agency's security contractors, Rapiscan Systems Inc. and its affiliate S2 Services. The freight companies passed the costs on to the import firms that hired them, according to a 2017 lawsuit led by Florida-based...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS