Stream TV Chapter 11 Case Dismissed As Bad-Faith Filing

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Monday dismissed television technology company Stream TV's Chapter 11 case, saying it was a bad-faith attempt to interfere with a court judgment handing the company's assets over to its creditors. In a virtual bench ruling following two days of testimony and argument last week, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen Owens said Stream TV's Chapter 11 was not an honest attempt to reorganize but a "last ditch" effort to delay the handover of the company's assets under an agreement with SeeCubic Inc. 'It was designed to stop SeeCubic and the secured creditors from fully implementing the omnibus agreement,"...

