Ericsson Can't Get High Court To Eye Tossed $110M Judgment

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 2:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that it won't take a look at a bitterly split Federal Circuit ruling that axed an Ericsson computer security patent as invalid under the high court's Alice holding and wiped a $110 million judgment for the Swedish telecom giant against Chinese smartphone maker TCL. After relisting the petition from Ericsson twice since it was lodged in February, the justices ended up turning it down without comment in their latest order list. This let stand a ruling from the Federal Circuit last April that found an Ericsson patent was ineligible under Section 101 of the Patent...

