Justices Won't Review Vt. Tax On Gains Against Telecom Co.

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 2:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to review a Vermont Department of Taxes decision imposing taxes on $23.9 million in capital gains from New York telecommunications license sales. The U.S. Supreme Court denied certiorari to a company that sought a review of a ruling by the Vermont Supreme Court upholding corporate income tax on gains from sales of two telecommunications licenses to AT&T in 2013. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) The high court denied certiorari to the Vermont National Telephone Co., which asked the justices to review an October ruling by the Vermont Supreme Court upholding corporate income tax on gains from sales...

