'Radical' IP Atty Fee Claim Doesn't Strike Justices' Interest

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 7:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a patent-holding company's attempt to limit when district court judges can make plaintiffs in frivolous patent cases cover attorney fees. WPEM LLC's March 16 petition had called U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap's decision to make it pay fees after a failed patent suit a "radical expansion" on the court's powers. But the justices weren't persuaded, and rejected the petition without further comment. The petition was rejected at the high court before the opposing party, SOTI Inc., had a chance to file an opposition or waive its right to do so, according to the court's...

