Epic-Apple Judge Praises Legal Teams For Diversity

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 9:54 PM EDT) -- Wrapping a trial day that saw testimony by Apple Fellow Phil Schiller, a California federal judge presiding over Apple and Epic Games' high-stakes antitrust bench trial on Monday commended both legal teams for their racial and gender diversity, saying they're a "terrific example for the future." U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers told the attorneys she's presided over a number of large antitrust cases, but that this one is "so different." Judge Gonzalez Rogers said the number of women and people of color on each legal team is "so striking" that she suggested that after trial, they take a picture "and...

