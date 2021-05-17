Imerys Seeks Permission To Pursue Ch. 11 Acquisitions

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Talc supplier Imerys Talc America asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge for permission to enact its plans to buy up small operating businesses to help generate revenue for its claimants, including authorization to move quickly in putting down cash deposits without further court approval. In papers filed Friday, Imerys said it is looking to buy one or more operating companies that will become the property of the debtor and, post-bankruptcy, would be owned by a Chapter 11 trust that will disburse any revenues from the operating assets for the benefit of Imerys personal injury claimants. But these plans are complicated by the...

