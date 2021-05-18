Puerto Rico Ports Say Norwegian Can't Shake $9M Crash Suit

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The Puerto Rico Ports Authority and its insurer have asked the island's federal court to deny Norwegian Cruise Line's bid to toss their case stemming from a ship crash, saying Norwegian was one of the negligent parties that caused $9 million in damage to a pier. The Ports Authority and Mapfre Praico Insurance Co. on Monday opposed Norwegian's motion to dismiss their suit claiming that the combined negligence of the cruise line, the San Juan Bay Pilots Corp., an SJBP captain and assisting tugs all contributed to a lack of communication and poor execution of the docking maneuver that caused the Norwegian...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS