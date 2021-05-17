JD Logistics Gets Ready To Deliver $3.4B Hong Kong IPO

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 8:20 PM EDT) -- Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com's logistics division filed plans on Monday with Hong Kong regulators for an initial public offering that could raise $3.4 billion, potentially generating Hong Kong's second-largest IPO of 2021. Beijing-based JD Logistics Inc. plans to offer 609.1 million shares priced at HK$43.36 ($5.58), according to a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Shares are set to begin trading on Friday. If it raises the expected amount, JD Logistics would trail only short-video company Kuaishou Technology's $6.2 billion IPO in January among Hong Kong IPOs this year, according to Dealogic. JD Logistics provides technology-driven supply chain services to...

