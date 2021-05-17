Boy Scouts Champion Its Ch. 11 Plan As Best Option

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The Boy Scouts of America have doubled down just ahead of a crucial Chapter 11 disclosure hearing on warnings that their preferred Delaware bankruptcy reorganization plan offers the only alternative to protracted sexual abuse claim litigation, local council bankruptcies and sinking memberships in some regions. According to amended plan and disclosure statements produced during a prehearing flurry of filings Sunday, the group's unrestricted cash and investments could fall by more than 50% in 2025 in the event the proposed global deal collapses, while memberships would decline by 5% overall as litigation over damages for sexual abuse survivors ripples across its local...

