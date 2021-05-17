Surgical Care Blasts DOJ Criminal Case Over Employee Pacts

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- UnitedHealth Group unit Surgical Care Affiliates attacked the U.S. Department of Justice's defense of the government's first criminal case targeting employee nonsolicitation agreements, arguing that the prosecution is built on a flawed analogy and violates the company's due process rights. Surgical Care Affiliates LLC filed a proposed reply brief on Friday supporting its dismissal bid calling for the case to be tossed because criminal antitrust charges can only be brought over activity the courts have already decided is categorically, or per se, illegal. The company has contended there's never been a definitive ruling about the legality of nonsolicitation pacts but the DOJ argues...

