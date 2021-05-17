Dropbox Investors Seek Initial OK For $1.38M Settlement

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Investors in file-hosting service Dropbox have asked a federal judge in California to give an initial nod to a $1.375 million settlement deal that would end consolidated claims that the company hid a slowdown in revenue growth as it held an initial public offering in 2018. In a motion filed Friday, lead plaintiff Ognjen Kuraica and plaintiff Rick Gammiere asked U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman of the Northern District of California to grant preliminary approval to the proposed settlement of the putative class action, characterizing the agreement as an "excellent" result for the settlement class that "did not come easily."...

