Chewy Wants IBM Web Patents Axed Under Alice

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Online pet supply store Chewy Inc. is asking a New York federal court to strike down "early internet" patents that IBM is trying to assert against it, saying the patents are too abstract under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice ruling. In a motion filed May 14, Chewy said three IBM patents asserted against it were invalid under the high court's Alice Corp. v. CLS Bank ruling, which holds that abstract ideas are unpatentable absent an added inventive concept transforming them into something patent-eligible. Chewy said one of the patents covered the abstract idea of "obtaining and formatting objects in response to...

