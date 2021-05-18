Gilead Wants Harsher Sanctions For Kickbacks Whistleblower

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Gilead Sciences Inc. has asked a Pennsylvania federal judge to rethink his decision that an ex-employee hadn't intentionally destroyed evidence when tens of thousands of text messages sought as part of a whistleblower case were lost on an old cellphone. U.S. District Judge Mark Kearney ruled last month that ex-Gilead employee Chris Purcell and his attorneys hadn't acted intentionally when they failed to turn over an old iPhone which ended up being wiped of its data and backed up to an account that Purcell couldn't access. In a renewed sanctions motion Monday, however, Gilead said the only way Purcell could have...

