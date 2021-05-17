Debt Firm Could Pay $5.4M For Deception Under CFPB Deal

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Federal regulators asked a Massachusetts district judge on Monday to approve a deal for a debt-resettlement firm to repay customers $5.4 million for allegedly deceiving them about unlawful fees it charged. DMB Financial would also throw out its customer database and be more transparent with consumers going forward, according to the stipulated order proposed by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The tentative deal also leaves open the door for more action against the company. "DMB Financial preyed on consumers who were struggling financially, charging millions of dollars in illegal upfront fees and hiding the true cost of its services," CFPB...

