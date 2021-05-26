Haynes And Boone Nets Ex-Greenberg Traurig Corporate Atty

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Haynes and Boone LLP has hired a former Greenberg Traurig LLP shareholder and Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner who joins the firm's capital markets and securities, mergers and acquisitions, and private equity practices as part of its West Coast growth strategy. Jason Zachary began with the firm last week and will split his time between the firm's Denver and New York offices, the firm said. Zachary told Law360 he was drawn to Haynes and Boone for its focus on growing in Denver and on the West Coast, as well as its focus on client needs. "I was drawn to Haynes and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS