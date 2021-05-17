HP Says Ex-Worker Lacks Facts To Prove No-Poach Claims

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 8:25 PM EDT) -- HP Inc. urged the Ninth Circuit on Monday not to revive a laid-off worker's proposed class action alleging the technology giant cut a "no-poach" deal with a 3D-printing rival, arguing the suit lacks basic facts to get past the starting gate. Bryant Fonseca tried four times to describe the circumstances he claims allegedly led up to a no-poach agreement between HP and 3D Systems Inc., a competitor that at one time hired away some HP employees at higher salaries. But HP said in its answering brief that Fonseca failed each time and a California federal judge rightly tossed his third amended...

