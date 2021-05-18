Objectors Target Atty Fees In $17.5M Firefighting Foam Deal

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Several Wisconsin homeowners have raised objections to a $17.5 million proposed settlement with makers of firefighting foam that resolves claims the foam contaminated drinking wells, including that the attorney fees are too generous for the result. The court is weighing a request from lead plaintiffs Joan and Richard Campbell to approve $5.8 million in fees for attorneys who represented the class of homeowners alleging the foam designed and tested by Tyco Fire Products LP and others contaminated their properties in Wisconsin. The case over the foam is the first in South Carolina multidistrict litigation to reach a settlement. The Campbells told the court...

