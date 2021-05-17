Justices Urged To Skip Cement Co. Petition On Email Service

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A Bolivian investment firm urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday not to review a Tenth Circuit ruling enforcing a $36 million arbitral award, saying a Mexican cement company's petition questioning whether email is appropriate to put a foreign party on notice of litigation doesn't warrant the court's attention. Compañía de Inversiones Mercantiles SA, or CIMSA, argued that the issue raised in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SAB de CV's petition is not properly presented in the case, since the district court allowed the cement company's U.S.-based counsel to be served via email — not the company itself. In its January petition, Grupo...

