Canyon Partners Raises $650M For Real Estate Debt Fund

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Canyon Partners Real Estate has wrapped up a real estate debt fund with more than $650 million in commitments, according to an announcement from the Los Angeles-based firm on Monday. Canyon Partners Real Estate LLC said the fund, Canyon Laurel Fund II, was the company's largest real estate debt fund to date, easily surpassing the firm's previous debt fund in value. The fund will invest in real estate debt in major U.S. markets and will invest across asset classes. The firm's announcement did not name individual investors in the latest fund. "The growth of our debt platform can be attributed to...

