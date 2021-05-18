Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tribes, Advocacy Groups Want Quick Foster Care Data Win

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 8:49 PM EDT) -- Tribes and advocacy groups have asked a California federal court to abolish without trial "independently illegal" laws that no longer require foster care or adoption programs to monitor Indian Child Welfare Act compliance or to collect voluntarily disclosed sexual orientation data.

The California Tribal Families Coalition, the Yurok Tribe, the Cherokee Nation, Facing Foster Care in Alaska, Ark of Freedom Alliance, Ruth Ellis Center and True Colors Inc. sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for eliminating the collection of this "irreplaceable" data last year — reversing Obama-era Adoption and Foster Care Analysis and Reporting System requirements.

Their Monday...

