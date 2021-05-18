​​​​​​​Myanmar Hit With More Sanctions In US Bid To Quell Violence

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 4:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. announced new sanctions targeting Myanmar's leadership since the Feb. 1 coup d'etat, formally denouncing the ruling State Administrative Council and 16 individuals including cabinet ministers after another violent weekend fueled by protests and military suppression. The U.S. Treasury Department and U.S. State Department began announcing sanctions against individual members of the council in the weeks after the Myanmar military overthrew the elected government. While the coup itself was bloodless, the regime has employed increasingly violent tactics to suppress civilian opposition protests and killed 805 people as of May 18, according to watchdog group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (Burma)....

