Weinstein Co. Trustee Seeks Toss Of Claimants' Ch. 11 Appeal

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The liquidating trustee administering the Chapter 11 plan of defunct movie studio The Weinstein Co. has told a Delaware federal judge that the plan has largely been executed and an appeal of its approval filed by a group of sexual misconduct claimants is a moot point. Dean A. Ziehl, the trustee selected to oversee the liquidation trust of the former debtor, said in a motion to dismiss the appeal Friday that because the Chapter 11 plan has been substantially consummated, the appeal is equitably moot as funds set aside for sexual misconduct claimants have been distributed to the fund set up...

