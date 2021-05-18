Energy Co. Looks To Enforce $50M Award Against Lesotho

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 3:50 PM EDT) -- A German renewable energy company has asked a D.C. federal court to confirm its €50 million ($61.1 million) arbitration win against the African nation of Lesotho over the breach of an equipment supply agreement. Frazer Solar GMBH on Monday filed a petition asking the court to enforce an arbitration award issued in South Africa, based on its claims the Kingdom of Lesotho failed to honor a supply agreement for solar water heaters, solar energy equipment and other products, and prevented the project from moving forward. The government of Lesotho gave up a great renewable energy opportunity, Hussein Haeri of Withers Bergman...

