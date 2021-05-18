11th Circ. Won't Rehear Ex-Law Professor's Age Bias Suit

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 3:56 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit declined on Monday to rethink its ruling that a former law professor did not proffer direct evidence that the now-closed Savannah Law School LLC discriminated against her due to her age, rejecting her argument that the school's former dean demonstrated bias in his testimony. In a one-page document, the court declined this week to rehear Maggie Tsavaris' suit en banc. Tsavaris, who was 60 years old when she was not renewed as an associate professor in 2017, urged the Eleventh Circuit last month to reconsider her suit, emphasizing that former Dean Malcolm Morris made a "knowingly or recklessly...

