What's In A 'Beer'? Corona Owners Battle Over Definition

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Three months into a trademark battle over a new line of Corona hard seltzers, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Constellation Brands are arguing in federal court over the proper definition of "beer." The dictionary dispute came in a lawsuit filed in February by Anheuser-Busch's Grupo Modelo — the global owner of the Corona brand — against Constellation, which sells the brand in the U.S. market under a license from Modelo. In a filing last month, Constellation said its deal for the Corona brand gave it "an expansive license" to use the name, including a broad definition of "beer" that covers beverages beyond a...

