CDC Pushed Tasks To White Colleagues, Ex-Worker Says

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 9:47 PM EDT) -- A former U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employee has hit the agency with a suit alleging that he was relocated and demoted because he is Black and disabled as a result of previous military service and that he was eventually forced to retire over fear of being fired. Clement Craddock Jr., formerly a lead safety and occupational health manager with the CDC's Office of Safety, Security, and Asset Management in Atlanta, said in a complaint filed Sunday that the agency was "antagonistic" to Black men and wrongfully denied having discriminated against him by hiring white employees to take over...

