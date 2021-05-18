UConn Says Court Can't Make It Revive Women's Crew Team

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The University of Connecticut told a federal judge Monday that it didn't violate Title IX by cutting the women's rowing team, saying a proposed class action seeking to reverse the decision relies on faulty data comparing "rotten apples to rotten oranges." In an objection filed in Connecticut federal court, UConn urged U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill to reject a request from 12 members of its now-defunct women's varsity rowing team for a temporary restraining order that would reinstate the team. The female rowers claimed in their April 28 putative class action challenging the university's June 2020 decision to ax the...

