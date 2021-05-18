Real Estate Rumors: Site Centers, Terra Group, Bank OZK

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Real estate investment trust Site Centers has picked up a Delray Beach, Florida, shopping center for $40 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Tuesday. The deal is for Addison Place, which has 56,467 square feet of retail space, and the sellers are entities managed by Florida investor Richard Caster, according to the report. Developer Terra Group has reached a deal to buy a Bay Harbor Islands, Florida, development site for $31.5 million, Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The deal is for 1.82 acres at 1177 Kane Concourse and the seller is a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS