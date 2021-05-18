Ex-Zurich IT Pro Sues SFO For Failing To Probe Fraud Claims

Law360, London (May 18, 2021, 1:39 PM BST) -- A former Zurich Insurance employee is suing the Serious Fraud Office for failing to investigate his claims of misconduct at the insurer, accusing the enforcer of intimidation and conspiring with court officials. The claim filed with the High Court by Artiom Borisov accuses the agency of deliberately failing to investigate his allegations of major fraud and judicial corruption that stem from his time as a software specialist at Zurich. Borisov said in his lawsuit — which was filed on May 6 — that "there are reasonable grounds to conclude that the SFO also conspired with High Court administration to intimidate the claimant."...

