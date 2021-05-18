Pa. Judge Won't Toss Stores' Suit Seeking Tow Row Coverage

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania state court judge declined to say whether an insurer must defend a Pittsburgh convenience store chain from a pair of lawsuits accusing it of hiring a towing company that gouged customers, instead letting the case move ahead into discovery. Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Arnold Klein on Monday denied competing motions for judgment on the pleadings from Cogo's Co. and Great Northern Insurance Co., which had both sought a ruling on whether the insurer must cover the convenience stores' defense in a pair of proposed class actions that accused towing contractor TAG Towing of charging more than...

