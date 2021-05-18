Insurance Could Be A Solution To Microchip Shortage Losses

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 4:34 PM EDT) -- A prolific global crisis, originating overseas, causes supply chain disruptions limiting corporate activity for a period initially thought to be weeks, which stretches into more than a year. This is not a description of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the global chip shortage. Microchips and semiconductors are not only essential to complex goods like cars, computers, phones, major appliances and industrial equipment, but even more mundane consumer products like toasters, toothbrushes and thermometers. According to analysts at Goldman Sachs, 169 U.S. industries embed semiconductors in their products.[1] And now, the brains of every smart device on the planet are in substantial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS