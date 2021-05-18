Appeals Court Restarts Car Seller's Sex Harassment Case

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 3:36 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appellate court on Tuesday revived a saleswoman's discrimination case against a car dealership, saying a trial court acted too quick to find the employee hadn't faced negative consequences for rebuffing a supervisor's sexual advances. The three-judge panel reversed a summary judgment ruling in favor of Foulke Management Corp., which runs the dealership Atlantic Jeep Chrysler Fiat. In the opinion, the panel said the later-fired supervisor's statement dismissing Ramona McBride from work after she turned him down could be construed as a firing. "An employer does not have to use the words 'fired' or 'terminated' to communicate the end...

