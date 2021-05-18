2 Fintech Startups Prep IPOs That Could Net $400M Combined

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Payment processor Flywire set a price range Tuesday on an estimated $200 million initial public offering, represented by Gunderson Dettmer, joining electronic billing platform Paymentus among fintech startups that are launching plans to go public next week. Flywire Corp. LLP told regulators that it plans to offer 8.7 million shares priced between $22 and $24, raising $200 million at midpoint. The disclosure came one day after Paymentus Holdings Inc. revealed plans for a similar-sized IPO. Paymentus, advised by Wilson Sonsini, planned to offer 10 million shares priced between $19 and $21, also raising $200 million at midpoint. Both offerings are set...

