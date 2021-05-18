'Life-Altering' Injuries Justify Late Filing In NJ Suit

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 3:48 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Tuesday said a quadriplegic man should be allowed to pursue a lawsuit alleging medical personnel improperly placed him in an ambulance following a motorcycle crash, finding that a judge "grossly misapprehended the magnitude" of his injuries in refusing to permit a late claim notice. In a published opinion, the appellate panel overturned trial court rulings rejecting plaintiff Jonathan Jeffrey's bid to file a late notice of claim against the state of New Jersey and Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences, saying the judge was wrong to conclude that Jeffrey failed to demonstrate that "extraordinary circumstances"...

