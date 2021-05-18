Lawmakers Say Facebook's Past Dooms 'Instagram Kids' Plan

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Four Congressional Democrats on Tuesday joined voices urging Facebook to scrap plans for a version of Instagram for children under 13, arguing that the social media giant has "a clear record" of not protecting children online and hasn't made any "meaningful commitments" to change. Sens. Ed Markey, D-Mass., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Reps. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., and Lori Trahan, D-Mass., first fired off a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in April, shortly after Facebook-owned Instagram confirmed that it was "exploring" the idea of developing a version of the popular photo-sharing platform that would enable children under 13 "to safely...

