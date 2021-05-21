Health Hires: Freshfields, DLA Piper, Cozen O'Connor

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP has snapped up a Hogan Lovells transactions veteran in the life sciences field, DLA Piper has expanded its health care regulatory bench with a hire from Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC, and a former Dorsey & Whitney LLP health care and deals pro has joined Cozen O'Connor, headlining Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. Freshfields Adam Golden Former Hogan Lovells New York corporate practice leader Adam Golden will now lead Freshfields' U.S.-based life sciences deals, according to a May 18 announcement. Golden, who will work out of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS