Veteran Trial Lawyer Joins Dallas Trial Boutique 

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Trial boutique Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann LLP announced Tuesday it has hired a Holland & Knight LLP partner experienced in employment, intellectual property and complex business disputes in Dallas. Mary Goodrich Nix is joining the Dallas-based litigation boutique as partner, where she'll help clients enforce noncompete and nondisclosure agreements, identify protectable trade secrets and intellectual property and pursue litigation over confidential information. She has helped clients in the restaurant, technology, manufacturing and health care industries, according to the firm. Nix told Law360 on Tuesday she is excited to work at a firm devoted to trial work and believes her move...

