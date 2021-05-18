Pioneer Tells Texas Justices Well Site Explosion Suit Is Settled

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Pioneer Natural Resources USA Inc. told the Texas Supreme Court it settled a dispute over a well site explosion that killed two men, so it no longer seeks to dodge a discovery order demanding its communications with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Pioneer told the state's high court in a Monday motion to dismiss that it no longer seeks the court's help in shielding it from a lower court's ruling that the families of Anthony Lara and Noel Olivas Jr. are entitled to discovery of communications the company had with government entities including OSHA. The company had petitioned the court...

