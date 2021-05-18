Trade Court Backs Wheel Duties, But Not Retroactively

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Court of International Trade judge validated the scope of a tariff exclusion on trailer wheels from China on Tuesday, affirming that only chrome wheels manufactured using highly toxic chemicals should be spared from the tariffs. The U.S. Department of Commerce was within its rights to hone the parameters of the exclusion on chrome-coated wheels, and the agency adequately explained its reasons for doing so, Trade Judge Gary S. Katzmann determined. The agency erred, however, in ordering importers to pay retroactive tariffs dating back to its preliminary anti-dumping and countervailing duty determinations, which Commerce reached before it had settled on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS