NLRB Says Restaurant Can't Duck Rehire Order Amid Appeal

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 3:18 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board opposed a Texas restaurant's request that the Fifth Circuit hold off on enforcing a board order making the company rehire a worker fired after he filed a wage lawsuit, saying the company's planned U.S. Supreme Court appeal is no reason to delay justice for the ex-employee. Cordua Restaurants Inc. has made "no meaningful attempt" to justify its request that the Fifth Circuit issue a rare stay of its March mandate making the company rehire and provide what amounts to years of back pay to worker Steven Ramirez, nor has it explained why it waited more than...

