Zebra Investors Urge 7th Circ. To Revive IT Fraud Claims

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit judge seemed skeptical Tuesday over whether the court should revive a securities fraud lawsuit accusing Zebra Technologies Inc. of misleading shareholders about technology integration problems it faced after buying Motorola Solutions Inc.'s enterprise business for $3.45 billion. Zebra shareholders said during oral argument that a three-judge panel should revive their otherwise permanently canned lawsuit because a lower court incorrectly held that they hadn't identified any misleading statements about the company's technology integration progress following its purchase from Illinois-based Motorola Solutions in 2014. Their attorney, Steven Hubachek of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, argued the investors' complaint alleged...

