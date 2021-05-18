Tort Claimants Can't Alter Committee Makeup In Cyprus Ch. 11

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Tuesday denied a request by a group of talc personal injury claimants to change the makeup of the tort claimants committee in Cyprus Mines Corp.'s Chapter 11, saying she did not see any conflicts of interest involving its current members. While U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein expressed concern that committee members may be delegating their responsibilities to their counsel, the fact that those attorneys also represent parties involved in the creation of a settlement with Cyprus parent Imerys Talc America does not in and of itself create a conflict of interest, she ruled. "Movants did not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS