Biden Names Obama IP Adviser Chien To Commerce Post

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 5:47 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden has named Colleen Chien, a former intellectual property adviser to the Obama White House, to serve as a senior counselor in the U.S. Department of Commerce's Office of General Counsel. Santa Clara University School of Law, where Chien teaches, announced her appointment Monday. Chien will continue her duties at the school while also serving as a part-time adviser at Commerce. "In this role, Chien will leverage her research and expertise — which span intellectual property, evidence-based policymaking, and criminal justice reform — to foster inclusive job growth, opportunity, and access to innovation through policy and policy delivery," the...

