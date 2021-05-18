Sheppard Mullin-Led Extend Lands $1.6B Valuation In Series C

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Two-year-old extended warranty and product protection plan provider Extend said Tuesday it's now valued at $1.6 billion following its Series C funding round, which was guided by Sheppard Mullin. The $260 million financing for San Francisco-based Extend included investors such as SoftBank Vision Fund 2, PayPal Ventures and Meritech Capital Partners and will be used to grow the team, invest in its technology and expand its services, according to a statement. The business has now raised $315 million in total funding, it added. "With this new injection of capital and vote of confidence from our investors, Extend is in a strong...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS