Opening Args In NY Opioid Trial Set For End Of June

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The New York judge presiding over litigation brought by the state attorney general and two Long Island counties over the opioid crisis on Tuesday set a June 22 date for opening arguments in the trial, which has been delayed multiple times during the pandemic. In a virtual hearing, Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice Jerry Garguilo set the trial date, which was originally supposed to kick off more than a year ago, according to Salvatore Badala of Napoli Shkolnik PLLC, counsel for Nassau County. The judge kept the June 8 date to start the voir dire process. The judge had also previously...

