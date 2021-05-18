House Leaders Urge Feds To Expedite Visas For Afghan Allies

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 6:42 PM EDT) -- The Democratic and Republican leaders of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee called on the U.S. Department of State to speed up visa processing for interpreters, translators and other Afghan nationals who aided the U.S. military in Afghanistan. Chairman Gregory W. Meeks, D-N.Y., and Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, the ranking member, warned Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday that the U.S. must bring over its Afghan allies before it finishes withdrawing troops in September — or risk exposing them to danger. "We made a promise to those Afghans who supported our efforts and it is imperative that we keep our...

