Stop Sending Robocalls, FCC Warns Two Foreign Telecoms

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The government on Tuesday told two foreign companies, based in the Dominican Republic and Philippines, not to send illegal robocalls to the U.S. The Federal Communications Commission said it sent cease-and-desist letters to VaultTel Solutions Inc. and Prestige DR VoIP because they allegedly route unwanted calls to American consumers in violation of the U.S. anti-robocall statute. "We need to use every tool we have to get these junk calls off of our networks," Jessica Rosenworcel, the FCC's acting chair, said in a Tuesday statement. The agency chief asserted that the FCC's STIR/SHAKEN policy — which is a protocol for intercepting unlawful...

