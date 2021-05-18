Class Wants Clearview Blocked From Foreign Data Sharing

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Illinois residents suing Clearview AI over alleged violations of the Biometric Information Privacy Act on Tuesday urged the judge overseeing their multidistrict litigation to immediately block the facial recognition company from distributing their personal data after learning that it set up offshore companies to provide its software to foreign countries. The residents have already asked the court for a preliminary injunction barring Clearview from continuing to collect and profit from their information — a move the company says will likely put it out of business — and are now seeking a temporary restraining order. They say Clearview shouldn't be allowed to disseminate...

