10th Circ. Affirms Remington's Victory In Misfire Suit

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 6:55 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit affirmed the dismissal of a suit seeking to hold now-defunct gunmaker Remington liable for injuries a woman suffered when a rifle fired spontaneously, ruling Tuesday the trial court did not err by excluding certain expert witness testimony. In a published opinion, a three-judge appellate panel unanimously upheld summary judgment in favor of Remington Arms Co. LLC in a product liability suit alleging a defective rifle misfired and shot Joann Harris in the hand during a hunting trip. Two of her fingers were amputated as a result, court papers said. Harris had been climbing into a tree stand when...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS